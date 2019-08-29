Spain's maritime rescue service says it has rescued 208 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in 24 hours as they attempted to make the crossing from Africa to Spain.

The rescue comes at a time when Spain is preparing for the arrival on a Spanish warship of 15 migrants from an Italian port following a prolonged standoff between Italian authorities and a Spanish-registered private rescue boat.

On Thursday, the coastguard said the migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were found in three rafts in the Alboran Sea, between northeastern Morocco and southeastern Spain on Wednesday afternoon.