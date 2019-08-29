This month, Afghanistan celebrated its 100th independence anniversary or 'Victory Day'. On August 8th 1919, the Third Anglo-Afghan war ended after three months of fighting between the forces of British-India and the army of Afghan King Amanullah Khan.

Afghanistan was ultimately created as a national entity and became a neutral state while the British protectorate in Kabul was brought to an end. The country's independence has been commemorated on August 19th since.

King Amanullah Khan, celebrated as an Afghan patriot and an anti-imperialist hero, came out as history's victor. However, a closer look reveals a different picture.

Tired of World War I, the British noticed quickly that the war could take a positive turn for them if they sign a deal with Amanullah. On the other side, the Afghan king knew that he could not fight forever.

Large parts of his army were poorly equipped, many did not even have shoes. His only strong force, well-trained Pashtun tribal warriors, were not an endless resource either. It was also the first time in history that Afghanistan was bombarded from the air. But in this third war between the Imperial Crown and the Afghans, it was the Afghans who attacked first.

After taking over the throne in Kabul a few months before the war started, Amanullah was plagued with many internal problems, including the question regarding his involvement in the death of his predecessors, his uncle and his very own father. Many Afghans see Amanullah's attack on the hated British colonisers as a patriotic step, but it could also be regarded as a good distraction from domestic issues.

When the war was over, and more than 1,000 Afghans dead, Amanullah agreed to sign a pact – the Treaty of Rawalpindi – that defined the borders of Afghanistan as a nation-state.

Unsurprisingly, the borders were not drawn by the Afghans themselves but by the British colonisers. One of these borders was the infamous Durand Line, which was already created in 1893 and named after a British diplomat, Mortimer Durand. Back then, the British installed Emir Abdur Rahman Khan, Amanullah's grandfather, in Kabul. As a gift, the emir agreed to the creation of the Durand Line as an official border between Afghanistan and British-India.

However, the new border, which today also separates Afghanistan from Pakistan, divided millions of people in the Pashtun tribal areas. The emir was not concerned about his brethren and sold them out to take power.

After the war, Amanullah Khan reaffirmed the legality of the Durand Line, which was a big success for the British.

Many Afghan Pashtun nationalists, including former presidents, claim that Pakistan – a state, created years later – has to return parts of the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA to Afghanistan.

Ironically, the very same nationalists tend to forget that it was Amanullah Khan, a Pashtun himself and a man who is celebrated heavily by them, who accepted the colonial border. On the other side, Pakistan always feared Kabul-based Pashtun nationalism, which was one of the reasons why Islamabad prefers to support Afghan militants against central governments.

Colonised minds and elitism

Like in other post-colonial states that faced national liberation struggles, the colonisers emerged victoriously. This was not just because of the border that they drew, but also because their political legacies lived on.