At least seven civilians were killed in attacks on Thursday by the Assad regime and Russia in northwestern Syria, in an area supposed to be under a ceasefire, according to local sources.

Syrian opposition aircraft monitors said four civilians were killed in a regime air strike in Maar Shamshah and three others in a Russian air strike on the village of Alteh, both in the Idlib province, the site of de-escalation and demilitarised zones.

According to the monitors, regime warplanes also targeted the villages of Telmenes, Al Deir Al Sharqi, Al Bara, Maasran, Jarjanaz, Al Tamanah, and Kansafra.

On Wednesday, regime strikes in Maarat al Numan killed at least 16 civilians and injured 34 others, said British-based war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Since April, Bashar al Assad's forces, backed by Russia, launched a renewed and deadly assault on the last strongholds belonging to opposition and allied groups in Idlib and Hama. The April offensive has killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands, according to the UN and US monitors.

Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed in 2017 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Under a 2018 demilitarisation deal, opposition groups in Idlib agreed to remain in areas in Idlib where they were already present, while Russia and Turkey would carry out joint patrols to prevent a resumption of fighting.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire with frequent attacks.

Turkey has raised the alarm over the continued attacks in Idlib and their threat to civilian populations.

Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow on Tuesday discussed normalising the situation in Idlib with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Russia-backed Assad regime recently attacked at least two of Turkey's 12 observation posts in northern Syria.

Syrian army presses on in Idlib

The regime-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said troops captured three small villages in Idlib, as they continued their assault in the area.

Last week, the troops captured the town of Khan Shaykhun, which also sits on a key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo.

For now, their main aim is to reopen the M5 highway and they have been pounding towns and villages that lie near that route.

Opening the highway would cut the trip between the country's two largest cities by two hours.

Humanitarian crisis

The UN says that over 550 civilians have been killed and over 400,000 people displaced from northern Hama and southern Idlib provinces since the offensive on Idlib began in late April.