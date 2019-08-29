A former senior commander of the dissolved FARC rebel army in Colombia announced on Thursday he is taking up arms again along with other guerrillas who have distanced themselves from a historic peace accord signed with the government.

"We are announcing to the world that the second Marquetalia has begun," Ivan Marquez, dressed in military fatigues, said in a video posted on YouTube, referring to a rural enclave considered a birthplace of the FARC in the 1960s.

Marquez accused the government of betraying the accord under which 7,000 FARC fighters had laid down their weapons after half a century of armed conflict.

The whereabouts of Marquez, the Marxist FARC's number two leader and chief negotiator of the 2016 peace agreement, had been unknown for more than a year.

'The fight continues'

In the video, Marquez appears in the jungle flanked by men and women holding rifles. Behind them is a FARC banner.

He said the government has cheated in implementation of the accord, unilaterally changed its wording, and failed to provide legal guarantees for former fighters, among other offenses.

All this, he said, "forced us to return to the field," Marquez said.

"We were never defeated ideologically. Therefore, the fight continues," said Marquez.