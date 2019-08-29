President Donald Trump said on Thursday the US plans to withdraw more than 5,000 American troops from Afghanistan and then will determine further drawdowns in the longest war in American history.

Trump's comment comes as a US envoy is in his ninth round of talks with the Taliban to find a resolution to the nearly 18-year-old war. The president said the U.S. was "getting close" to making a deal, but that the outcome is uncertain.

"Who knows if it's going to happen," Trump told Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Trump did not offer a timeline for withdrawing troops.

The Pentagon has been developing plans to withdraw as many as half of the 14,000 US troops still there, but the Taliban want all US and NATO forces withdrawn.

"We're going down to 8,600 (troops) and then we'll make a determination from there," Trump said, adding that the US is going to have a "high intelligence" presence in Afghanistan going forward.

Reducing the US troop level to 8,600 would bring the total down to about where it was when Trump took office in January 2017.

According to the NATO/Resolute Support mission, the US had 9,000 troops in Afghanistan in 2016, during the Obama administration, and 8,000 in 2017.

Trump has called Afghanistan — where the Taliban harboured members of the al Qaeda network responsible for 9/11 — the "Harvard University of terror."

If terror groups ever attacked America from Afghanistan again, "we will come back with a force like they've never seen before," Trump said. But he added: "I don't see that happening."

Al Qaeda militants used Afghanistan as a base from which to plan the September 11, 2001, attack on the United States.

A month later, US troops invaded Afghanistan, where they have remained ever since, making it the longest war in American history.

More than 2,400 American service members have died in the conflict.

A Taliban spokesman also has said that they're close to a final agreement.