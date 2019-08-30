TÜRKİYE
International media deliberately ignores Turkey's successes - Erdogan
"We all see that the international media, who claim to be independent and impartial, turn into a propaganda machine instead of doing journalism when it comes to Turkey," the Turkish president says.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a journalism award ceremony in capital Ankara on August 19, 2019.. / AA
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
August 30, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday criticised the international media's approach towards Turkey saying it deliberately does not cover the accomplishments of the country.

"While ordinary issues, that could occur in almost any country in the world, are exaggerated in headlines [if they occur in Turkey]. Turkey’s successes are deliberately ignored," Erdogan said.

Addressing a journalism award ceremony in the capital Ankara, the Turkish president also slammed the international media over its coverage of the events of July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

"We all see that the international media, who claim to be independent and impartial, turn into a propaganda machine instead of doing journalism when it comes to Turkey," he said. 

"We specifically remember the news produced on the night of July 15 as a testament of shame. We witnessed the disappointment they felt at the failure of the coup in the following day’s headlines.”

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and injured over 2,200.

"Some international media organisations even complained about not being able to find anyone who would speak against Turkish government," he added.

"While many media organisations were trying to justify the putschists, the glorious resistance of the Turkish people, that would pass into the history of the world’s democracy, has been continuously ignored.

It is obvious that this partiality has been strongly persistent."

Meanwhile, the Turkish president also stressed the importance of press freedom and pluralism in a healthy society.

“We desire a freer and more pluralist Turkish press where all ideas are represented,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also expressed sorrow over the death of Abdulkadir Nisanci, an Anadolu Agency journalist, who died in an unfortunate event while he was on duty.

Erdogan wished God's mercy on Nisanci and extended condolences to his family.

SOURCE:AA
