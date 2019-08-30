Turkey on Friday marks its 97th anniversary of Victory Day, a key Turkish defeat of Greek forces in the country’s War of Independence.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, is also honoured on this day.

Describing the 1922 victory as a declaration of will for independence, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Our nation is ready to show the same sacrifice and courage for the sake of this homeland today as it did yesterday.

"The struggle of the Turkish Armed Forces within and outside our borders to protect our national survival is the most obvious example of Turkey’s determination.

“We are determined to break all the pitfalls against our country in northern Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean.