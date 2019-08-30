Cities around Pakistan came to a standstill on Friday as tens of thousands of people poured onto the streets in a government-led demonstration of solidarity with the disputed region of Kashmir, after India revoked its autonomy this month.

The Pakistani national anthem and an anthem for Kashmir played across television and radio, while traffic came to a standstill, traffic lights were switched off and trains stopped, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's campaign to draw global attention to the plight of the divided Himalayan region.

"We are with them in their testing times. The message that goes out of here today is that as long as Kashmiris don't get freedom, we will stand with them," Khan told thousands of demonstrators in the capital, Islamabad.

The Muslim-majority region has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed Indian and Pakistan.

Khan earlier called for mass demonstrations across the country to protest against New Delhi's actions in Indian-administered Kashmir, as tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals continued to boil.

"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Khan has asked for weekly nationwide rallies until he leaves for New York next month to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he vowed to raise the issue.

Shocks and beatings by Indian security forces