Despite mounting criticism of the US-China trade war, the world's two biggest economies are yet to find a common path to realign their economic interests and end the diplomatic row.

Although Trump's bullish stance against China is aimed at gratifying his conservative voter base, the trade war has contradictorily hit middle-income consumers and farmers, many of whom identify with his Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan.

While his trade war creates serious financial risks for his potential voters, Trump continues to invoke his rhetoric of protecting jobs in the US by turning the American market against overseas exporters.

According to the US Commerce Department, American economic growth has slowed down in the second quarter as gross domestic product goes for a small but significant slide.

“It’s crushing the American farmer,” said Joe Biden, the former vice president, who is one of the Democrats' best hopes in the upcoming presidential elections, last week in Warren County, Iowa, in a stinging criticism of the president’s trade war.

“How many farmers across this state, across this nation, have to face the prospect of losing everything, losing their farm because of these tariffs?” Biden asked.

After Trump imposed high tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing also raised tariffs on US imports. As a result, US farmers struggle to sell their crops to Chinese buyers.

Agriculture is not the only sector impacted by the trade war. The US manufacturing industry is also affected. Both sides recently imposed new tariffs worth $75 billion, casting the net over various products ranging from electronics to apparel.

Frustrated with the economic slump, some of Trump's own party members recently questioned the need to throw the markets into a downward spiral.