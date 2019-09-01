Elections in two east German states on Sunday are set to yield a surge in support for the far right and raise the pressure on conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners to quit her government.

Polls show that the SPD will be the bigger losers when the voting ends at 1600 GMT. Exit polls are due then.

The AfD is harnessing voter anger over refugees and the planned closure of coal mines in the two regions and cast themselves as the heirs of the demonstrators who brought about the fall of the Berlin Wall three decades ago.

TRT World's Yunus Paksoy reports.

The SPD is almost tied with the anti-immigrant AfD in Brandenburg, where an unprecedented victory for the far-right party would amplify leftist voices in the centre-left party who want out of the coalition to rebuild in opposition.

The latest poll put the Social Democrats on 22%, just 1 point ahead of the AfD in Brandenburg, the state neighbouring Poland that has been governed by the SPD since German reunification three decades ago.

"Earthquake in the east, earthquake in Berlin?," headlined the Munich-based Merkur newspaper. "A resounding (SPD) defeat in the east would be grist to the mill of critics (of the coalition)."

The SPD has been run by an interim leadership team since their leader stepped down in June after painful losses in the elections for the European Parliament and support for the party nationally is at a record low of about 15%.

SPD delegates are expected to elect a new leader in December and the party has promised members to assess the partnership with Merkel's conservatives at the end of this year.

Cracks in Coalition