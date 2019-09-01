Hundreds of Hong Kong anti-Beijing activists blocked some routes to the city's airport on Sunday as the financial hub began cleaning up after another night of violent protests marked by fires, tear gas, and police beatings.

Operators of the Airport Express train said it suspended services on Sunday afternoon, while black-clad protesters – hiding from CCTV cameras under umbrellas -- built barricades at the airport bus station and attempted to stop traffic on the main road leading to terminals.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Outside one terminal at the international hub, protesters set off fire extinguishers, piled luggage trolleys into makeshift road barricades and smashed surveillance cameras.

Hong Kong police said they were poised to launch a "dispersal operation", and in a Facebook post warned protesters to leave the airport area "immediately".

Flights not yet disrupted

Flights had so far not been disrupted, but some passengers were left bewildered by the chaotic scenes.

"I want to go into the airport to find my sister, but I couldn't get in," said Indonesian domestic helper Samirah.

The airport is covered by an injunction banning protesters from entering, imposed after a shutdown in August which ended in ugly clashes.

But protesters have routinely ignored legal moves to ban their actions since the anti-government movement sprang to life three months ago.

TRT World spoke to civil rights activist Bonnie Leung for more on the story.

The protests were sparked by an attempt by Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government to pass a now-shelved extradition bill, but have expanded into a wider pro-democracy push.

On Sunday, city sanitation workers were seen clearing debris and removing graffiti after a night of pitched battles between protesters and police.

Hours earlier, a huge fire burned in the city's commercial district as chaos ripped through the centre of a city usually renowned for its stability and prosperity.

"I'm really, really tired. I think many Hong Kong people had a sleepless night yesterday," said 18-year-old student protester called May.

"I almost couldn't manage to get up, but I'm determined to go today."

Hardcore demonstrators Saturday hurled petrol bombs at government buildings and police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon laced with chemical dye before making mass arrests inside the city's underground metro stations.