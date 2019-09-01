More than 100 people are believed to have been killed when the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels launched an air strike on a detention centre in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

"We estimate over 100 people were killed," Franz Rauchenstein, head of delegation for the ICRC in Yemen, told AFP, adding that teams were working to find survivors under the rubble but that the chances "are very low".

Earlier, ICRC said it has sent "urgent medical supplies" to the area.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, said Sunday that he is heading to Dhamar "to assess the situation."

The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement the air strikes targeted a site storing drones and missiles.

Local residents, however, said it was a detention centre in the city that was hit.

"The prison is known to the coalition and the Red Cross, which visited the site several times," Abdul-Qadir al-Murtada, the head of a Houthi-run committee for prisoner affairs, said on Facebook.