Israel's military said on Sunday anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted an army base and vehicles and that it responded with fire into southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing or wounding those inside.

There was no immediate word from the Israeli military on any casualties.

Israel has been on alert for a possible confrontation with Hezbollah for the past week after drones attacked what security officials in the region described as a target in a Beirut suburb linked to precision-guided missile projects.

Hezbollah's leader said late on Saturday that the group's field commanders were ready to respond to the drone attack, which he blamed on Israel.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al Hariri called the US Secretary of State and France's top diplomat on Sunday "asking the United States and France to intervene in the face of developments at the southern border."

The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged "maximum restraint".

"UNIFIL is following up on the firing across the Blue Line" between Lebanon and Israel, said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.