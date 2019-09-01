The initial reception for a re-launched version of a classic video game points to potential stock price growth of Activision Blizzard Inc, with new titles from key franchises also bolstering the company’s outlook, according to Barron’s.

The US financial newspaper said the release of World of Warcraft Classic on August 26, a repackaging of the first edition of the online role-playing game that was hugely popular in the 2000s, had created a substantial buzz in the video games world.

Barron’s cited reports of hours-long wait times to log into the game, and quoted Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of Activision, as saying World of Warcraft Classic set a record for launch-day concurrent viewers on Twitch, a platform which hosts live-streams of gamers playing which people can watch.

“The business model for World of Warcraft is highly profitable, with a subscription costing $15 a month. If World of Warcraft Classic drives a couple of million new subscribers for a few quarters, it would boost the company’s earnings significantly,” Barron’s said.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.