It is no secret that the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel are closely aligned on many regional issues, despite not having official diplomatic relations. Relations between these two Middle Eastern countries date back, at least, to the 1990s.

Yet today there is growing openness between Bahrain and Israel which reflects the extent to which Manama and Tel Aviv find themselves in the same boat regarding many regional issues, mainly stemming from their shared perceptions of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a grave threat to their interests.

Bahrain and Israel’s move toward a more normalised relationship was all the more evident last month following Israeli military strikes against Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa jumped to Israel’s defence: “Iran is the one who has declared a war on us, with its Revolutionary Guards Corps, its Lebanese party [Hezbollah], its Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, its Houthi arm in Yemen and others. So one who strikes and destroys their piles of ammunition is not to blame. That is self-defense.”

He also cited Article 51, Chapter Seven in the UN Charter in defending Israel’s right to protect itself from “any threat or aggression.”

It is difficult to imagine such language from Bahrain’s chief diplomat not leading to growing stress on Manama’s relationship with Lebanon, whose president called Israeli drone strikes a “declaration of war” on his country.

Bahrain’s position will add further problems to the archipelago sheikdom’s ties with Iraq against the backdrop of other Israel-related issues harming bilateral ties including the “sabotage” against the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad following the US-sponsored “Peace to Prosperity” summit that Manama hosted in late July.

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi slammed the Jewish state for waging an “attack on Iraqi sovereignty". Officials in Baghdad find it unacceptable for the leadership of any Arab or Muslim country to defend Israel in the aftermath of its first strike on Iraq since Operation Opera in 1981.

How we got to this point

Observers of the region should not be surprised by Bahrain’s open support for Israel’s attacks against Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. In fact, such rhetoric merely marks a continuation of Manama's warmth toward Tel Aviv that has only increased in openness for years.

In September 2016, Manama’s chief diplomat offered condolences after Shimon Peres’ death, praising him as a “man of war and a man of elusive peace in the Middle East.”

One year later, in the aftermath of a Saudi royal secretly meeting Israeli officials in Tel Aviv, the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, took a stance against the Arab boycott of Israel as was relayed by two American rabbis at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.

These two rabbis also stated that the Bahraini monarch was opposed to restrictions on Bahraini and Israeli citizens’ freedom to travel freely between the Arabian archipelago and Israel. Significant was the fact that Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the event in California, which fueled speculation about Bahrain opening official diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv although that has yet not occurred.

In late 2017, the Trump administration announced its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move which the Bahraini leadership referred to as a “side issue.” Three days after that announcement, a Bahraini interfaith delegation—This is Bahrain—came to Israel for discussions about Bahraini-Israeli ties and the prospects of normalised relations.