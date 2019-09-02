Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again announced the annexation of all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a pledge aimed at turbo-boosting his campaign for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank have been one of the most heated issues in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with the international community repeatedly condemning the existing settlements and calling for a halt to any extension plans.

However, the annexation of the occupied West Bank is not only depended on Netanyahu’s election victory. Half of Israelis support this policy and only 28 percent oppose it, according to a poll by Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz.

The Israeli prime minister's pledge is seen in the light of the latest poll results, while Netanyahu aggressively holding on to his shrill rhetoric to make a winning cut in the September 17 election.

"With God's help we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all the settlements as part of the [biblical] land of Israel, as part of the state of Israel," said Netanyahu, who failed to form a coalition government after the April election.

Current status of West Bank

The territory, named for its location on the west bank of the Jordan River between Israel and Jordan, is home to about 2.5 million Palestinians and 400,000 Jewish Israelis who live in the illegal settlements.

The West Bank is divided into three areas; Area A is fully controlled by Palestinian authorities, Area B is subject to Palestinian laws, but under the control of Israeli forces. Most Palestinians live in these two areas with very weak infrastructure and public facilities. They also don’t have the right to improve infrastructure without permission from Israel and construction works are out of question for Palestinians in these areas.

Then there is Area C, where Israeli settlers live with developed infrastructure. Israeli forces, meanwhile, have the right to conduct operations in the areas under Palestinian rule.

Is it best time to annex West Bank?