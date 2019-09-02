Britain's Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday his opposition Labour Party wants a new election above all else to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "phoney, populist cabal," renewing his support for moves to stop a no-deal Brexit.

In a wide-ranging speech which did little to dampen expectations that an election could be called soon, Corbyn said his party would do everything it could to stop Johnson from leading Britain out of the European Union without an agreement.

That meant his party would support "legislative moves" to prevent a no-deal Brexit in parliament on Tuesday, in what he described as possibly the last chance for lawmakers to stop a "disastrous" exit from the EU for Britain.

Meanwhile, a government source said that a cabinet meeting is due for later on Monday to discuss Tuesday's potential vote in parliament.

Early elections

In a critical week for the future of Brexit, Britain's biggest shift in trade and foreign policy for more than 40 years, Corbyn denied that there was an "either/or" decision on backing parliamentary moves or pressing for an election.

"We will do everything we can in the coming weeks to prevent a no-deal. We want a general election so that the people of this country can decide their future," Corbyn told an audience of Labour's top policy chiefs and local politicians in Salford, northern England.