Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued a warning to Emirati social media users over the purported spread of misinformation about the country.

Al Maktoum, who is also the vice-President of the UAE and its prime minister, issued a six-point letter, titled ‘A message for the new season’, late on Saturday.

In the letter, he warned social media users against spreading misinformation in order to attract followers, arguing that doing so imperilled the UAE’s reputation abroad and jeopardised ‘achievements for which thousands of teams worked so hard to realize”.

In what could be a coded jab as several Emiratis prominent on Twitter, Al Maktoum said that the country had “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which is concerned with managing our external affairs, speaking on our behalf and expressing our positions in relation to the UAE’s foreign policy.”

“We will not allow a group of Twitter users to mess with Zayed's legacy of credibility, love and respect for people. The good image of the UAE and the Emirati must remain as bright as Zayed wanted and built,” he added.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was the founder and first president of the UAE and the patriarch of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.