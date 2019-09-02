The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided on Monday that the ICC prosecutor must reconsider the decision on whether or not to start an investigation into the 2010 Gaza flotilla incident.

"Appeals Chamber nevertheless maintained that the 'ultimate decision' as to whether or not to initiate an investigation is that of the Prosecutor," ICC said on its Twitter account.

The prosecutor must reconsider the decision by December 2, it added.

The case began in 2013 when the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros, whose flag Mavi Marmara vessel sailed under, asked an ICC prosecutor to investigate the deadly raid.

The ICC prosecutor has previously decided not to investigate the attack repeatedly.