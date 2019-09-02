People commemorated fourth anniversary of the death of Alan Kurdi, a 3-year-old Syrian refugee when his body was washed ashore Turkey's Mediterranean coast off Bodrum.

The toddler was aboard a boat carrying 14 refugees out of which five died when it sank.

The picture of his lifeless body jolted the world, giving a face to the humanitarian crisis the ongoing civil war in Syria had caused.

Ugur Ozdogan, a 75-year-old eye witness, told Anadolu Agency, the tragedy had deeply affected him.

"Maybe many children like Alan disappeared but their bodies never washed ashore," he said.