The death toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul late Monday night has risen to 16 civilians, with another 119 people wounded, an official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi on Tuesday said some 400 foreigners were rescued after the attack targeted the Green Village compound, which houses several international organizations and guesthouses.

Smoke rose on Tuesday morning as angry Kabul residents set fire to part of the compound that has been a frequent target of attacks.

Rahimi said five attackers were shot and killed by security forces.

The blast occurred just hours after a US envoy briefed the Afghan government on an agreement "in principle" with the Taliban that would see 5,000 U.S. troops leave the country within five months.

The explosion sent a plume of smoke into the night sky over Kabul and caused a nearby gasoline station to burst into flames.

Another interior ministry official, Bahar Maher, told the local TOLO news channel that the blast was caused by a car bomb.

“It was a horrifying explosion,” a witness, Wali Jan, said. One hospital director, Dr Nezamuddin Jalil, said the wounded included women and children.

Associated Press video showed bloodied people streaming into a local hospital.

Green Village

The Green Village, home to many foreigners and heavily guarded by Afghan forces and private security guards, has been a frequent target.

The compound was hit by a suicide car bomber in January who killed at least four people and wounded scores. That blast occurred when the US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, was visiting the capital to brief the Afghan government on his negotiations with the Taliban on ending America’s longest war.

Monday’s latest blast occurred during the final minutes of a nationally televised interview with Khalilzad on what a US-Taliban deal might mean for Afghanistan’s future.

Earlier on Monday, Khalilzad showed a draft deal to the Afghan president after declaring that they are “at the threshold of an agreement” following the end of the ninth round of US-Taliban talks in Qatar. The agreement still needs President Donald Trump’s approval.

Trump last week told Fox News the US plans to reduce its troop presence to 8,600 and then “make a determination from there.” He has been eager to withdraw troops before next year’s election and the draft deal easily meets that deadline.