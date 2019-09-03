Horrific rights violations, including killings, torture and sexual violence, are being committed with impunity by all sides in Yemen's brutal conflict, UN war crimes investigators warned Tuesday.

The investigators, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2017, said they had "identified, where possible, individuals who may be responsible for international crimes" and had provided the confidential list to UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

Its appendix lists the names of more than 160 "main actors" among Saudi, Emirati and Yemeni top brass, as well as the Houthi movement, although it did not specify whether any of these names also figured in its list of potential suspects.

If confirmed by an independent and competent court, many of the violations identified "may result in individuals being held responsible for war crimes", they said in a statement.

"The international community must stop turning a blind eye to these violations and the intolerable humanitarian situation," said Kamel Jendoubi, who heads the so-called Group of Independent Eminent International and Regional Experts.

Since 2015, fighting in Yemen has claimed tens of thousands of lives and has sparked what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Both the Yemen government and the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the conflict in 2015 to support the government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels have refused to cooperate with the experts.

But they said they had based their findings on more than 600 interviews with victims and witnesses, as well as documentary and open-source material.