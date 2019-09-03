Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would ask to hold a snap election on October 14 if rebel Conservative members of parliament (MPs) sided with Labour MPs on a significant vote being held on Tuesday.

The vote on Brexit on Tuesday is meant to extend the deadline for Brexit, asking the European Union for an extension until January 31, 2020, rather than the current Brexit date of October 31, 2019. The vote aims to prevent a no-deal Brexit and to give the United Kingdom more time to negotiate the terms of its divorce from the EU.

The bill is backed by a cross-party group of lawmakers who are trying to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without an agreement (no-deal Brexit). Johnson said the bill would “chop the legs out” from the country’s Brexit negotiations, the Guardianreported.

The current schedule for a general election for the UK is 2022. Johnson needs two-thirds of the UK’s 650 MPs (434 MPs) to be able to trigger a snap election before then, according to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act of 2011. If Johnson were to achieve this support, he would be able to recommend a date to the Queen.

Johnson told the press on Monday that he would not under any circumstances request another delay in withdrawing from the EU in case of a no-deal, the New York Timesreported.

He had held an emergency cabinet meeting and addressed Conservative MPs at Downing Street before his televised appearance, the Guardian reported.

Some MPs from both the Conservative and Labour parties were wondering whether if Johnson would really go forward with an election, but a government source told the Guardian he would.