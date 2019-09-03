For the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), the challenge of empowering youth throughout its 57 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states is daunting, but realisable. The intergovernmental organisation’s initiatives empower youth as decision-makers, build their skills, promote engagement, develop entrepreneurship and guide governments to implement better policies.

This is all while addressing difficulties faced by young people, such as lack of opportunities, poor education, radicalism, bad governance and the like.

This year ICYF commemorated OIC Youth Day, falling on September 3 every year. The event which was held in Istanbul brought together a wide range of policymakers and ministers of youth from a number of countries.

But it wasn’t all formality and celebration. The event held high-level panels under the theme ‘Cooperation and Solidarity’, with representatives from several youth organisations, ministries, and the OIC, to take stock of the state of youth throughout the Muslim World.

Notable attendees included Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu and Azad Rahimov, Ministers of Youth and Sports of Turkey and Azerbaijan, respectively. Youssef Himmat, President of the Forum for European Muslim and Student Organisations was also in attendance.

In his opening speech, the President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Taha Ayhan, emphasised the significant energy and human capital to be found throughout the OIC member states.

“Of nearly 1.75 billion youth throughout the world, over 500 million are in OIC Member States. The Muslim world is rich in the energy and potential of our youth,” he said.

“Today's youth represent not only the majority of our societies but also the main driver of development and nation-building processes.”

He continued: “To realise a better future for our youth, we must fix issues of economic opportunity, support family institutions, and develop strong narratives to convince youth and policymakers of the importance and need youth involvement in decision-making.

“We must also continue to study and share our best practices from different OIC member states.”

In a statement from the Secretary General of the OIC Yousef bin Ahmed al Othaimeen, he emphasised: “A life lived in peace is not a luxury or a dream but a necessary reality and inalienable right to development.”

Youth are our Future

By leveraging the strategic human capital that youth represent, building up their skills, and empowering them to make a difference, the 57 member states of the OIC -the second largest intergovernmental organisation in the world after the United Nations- wants to make things happen on a large scale.