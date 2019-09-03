In late spring this year, a rumour was in full swing, becoming a fake news story about children dying from polio vaccines in Mashokhel, an impoverished village on the outskirts of Peshawar city in northwestern Pakistan. It triggered panic and chaos.

While polio vaccination teams were busy administering vaccines to children, WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter were abuzz with dreadful hearsay that drove parents onto the streets with screaming babies in their arms. Hoards of them flooded the city's hospitals, causing traffic jams on busy roads nearby.

At least 40,000 children were admitted to various hospitals in the following hours, according to the government. And none of them had any serious medical conditions.

But the rumour-turned-fake-news was strong enough to culminate in full-blown violence. In one village, a mob of around 250 people went on a rampage, vandalising public property and burning down an old, decrepit hospital building.

Pakistan grapples with its own set of problems stemming from the fake news epidemic. It has caused a deadly impact on a society where despite its embrace of technology, word-of-mouth still carries greater value.

In Pakistan today, according to the Telecommunication Authority, out of a population of 200 million, 68 million people have subscribed to 3G and 4G mobile networks, while 70 million households have broadband subscriptions.

Political parties and religious groups based on different ethnicities and interpretations of Islamic laws and traditions are increasingly using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to drive their campaigns. Many among these groups not only run smear campaigns against their opponents but also forge the logos, mastheads, and layouts of popular news organisations to doctor fake news.

In one instance, the masthead of an English language newspaper the Express Tribune was used to target a prominent female human rights activist. On a Facebook page modelled on the Express Tribune's page a picture of the activist was posted with a caption that she had contracted HIV-AIDS. The activist was quick to rebut the claim.

In another case, the masthead of Pakistan’s newspaper of record Dawn was used to spread fake news claiming Afghanistan had accepted the Durand Line as an official border. Afghanistan does not accept the Durand Line, a 2,000 kilometre border between the two countries drawn by a British colonial official Mortimer Durand in 1890s. Dawn newspaper later issued a rejoinder stating that the report was forged.

“We have adopted a strict mechanism to cross-check and verify the information coming from social media," said Naveed Hussain, editor of the Express Tribune. "We don't run any news that comes from the social media unless we get it verified through our reporters and sources,” Hussain said.

Jahanzaib Haque, an editor at Dawn, echoed a similar point of view.

“It’s about to go very big," he said. "I don’t think the full ‘potential’ of fake news has been recognised by bad actors locally, but they are waking up to it, especially as the internet penetration grows; the internet is the ideal medium for fake news.”