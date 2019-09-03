TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey against 'special status' on EU membership
Top diplomat responds to Slovenian president's remarks about offering 'special status' to Turkey, not full EU membership.
Turkey against 'special status' on EU membership
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets President of Slovenia Borut Pahor (L) as he arrives to attend the 14th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenian resort town Bled on September 02, 2019. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 3, 2019

Turkey's foreign minister criticised Slovenian President Borut Pahor's statements over offering Turkey a "special status", instead of a full EU membership.

Speaking at the 14th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Pahor was "strongly" advocating Turkey's EU membership until last year.

"I do not know what changed his mind. Probably [French President Emmanuel] Macron and some others. But there should be a principle of continuity of the state and also of the EU," Cavusoglu said.

He said Turkey is ready to open a new chapter in negotiations with the EU, if the issue is related to standards and commitments.

Cavusoglu said if Turkey does not meet the opening or closing benchmarks, then Turkey cannot be a member.

RECOMMENDED

"But if Turkey meets the opening benchmarks of the chapters, then, we should actually continue our negotiations," he added.

Pahor said that he would suggest a "special status" for Turkey and Ukraine, and full EU membership for Western Balkan countries.

Turkey applied for membership in the European Economic Community (a precursor to the EU) in 1987. It became eligible for EU membership in 1997 and accession talks began in 2004.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections by the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'