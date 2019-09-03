Syria's Idlib faces gradual devastation, just like Aleppo did in the war-torn country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

His remarks came at a press conference following a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the presidential complex in capital Ankara.

"Idlib is slowly disappearing. Idlib is in a situation that it started to disappear and become torn down in a way Aleppo is. It is not possible to stay silent against this," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also said he would make all necessary contacts with parties in the region to find a solution to the Idlib situation.

"Turkey is not expelling and closing its doors to refugees, but we will be happy if we can help the establishment of a safe zone [in Syria]."

Babis, for his part, hailed Erdogan’s proposal on Syria safe zone, saying: "Turkey doesn’t want money, but a safe zone with schools, houses and investment inside it."

Also addressing the bilateral trade relations with Turkey, Babis said the trade volume between two countries could be increased.