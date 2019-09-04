Since a new right-wing government took power in Greece earlier this summer, tensions have soared as authorities target and evict squats filled with refugees, migrants and activists in Athens and elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Greek authorities bulked up the presence of police as clashes increased over a spate of evictions taking aim at squatted buildings in central Athens, local media reported.

Over the weekend, anarchists and other activists hurled petrol bombs at police officers in the Exarchia district, a central Athens neighbourhood known as a safe haven for refugees and migrants, the Kathimerini daily newspaper reports.

While some of the evictions targeted squats where anarchists and other activists resided, many targeted squatted buildings providing residence to hundreds of asylum seekers.

The evictions have sparked concern among pro-refugee activists, who worry that the refugees and migrants will end up living in the already overcrowded camps and hot spots or on the streets.

Arash Hampay, an Iranian refugee who came to Greece in 2016, has been on the front lines of refugee rights advocacy in his new country.

“Some of the people evicted are now in camps,” he said, explaining that others ended up homeless in the streets.

“They are acting like real fascists, and they are lying about refugees in the media, saying we are moving drugs,” he said. “They treat refugees like garbage. Everything is getting worse.”

The uptick in efforts to evict the squats comes months after the right-wing New Democracy party took control of the governing coalition after ousting the left-wing Syriza party, which had been in power since first surging in elections in January 2015.

At the time of publication, the Hellenic Police had not replied to TRT World’s request for comment.

Last week, during police raids in Exarchia, more than 140 foreign nationals were detained as four squats were evicted. Three of the squats were home to refugees and migrants.

At its peak, more than 2,500 refugees and migrants resided in several squats around the city, many of them in Exarchia.

Bottlenecked in Greece

Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants have crossed through Greece since the refugee crisis erupted in 2015.

That year, more than 850,000 refugees and migrants reached European shores by crossing the Meditteranean Sea, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).