The Afghan government has concerns about the draft peace agreement reached between US and Taliban negotiators and wants further clarification, President Ashraf Ghani's main spokesman said on Wednesday.

The deal, which would see around 5,000 US troops withdrawn and five bases closed in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks on America, was presented to Ghani this week by the special US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Spike in attacks

However, with the Taliban stepping up attacks in the capital Kabul and provincial centres across the country, the agreement has faced scepticism from several sides, including a number of former US officials and politicians.

"The Afghan government is also concerned and we, therefore, would like further clarity on this document to completely analyse its dangers and negative consequences and avoid the dangers," Ghani's spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, wrote on Twitter.

Many officials in the Afghan government, which has been shut out of the talks by the Taliban's refusal to talk to what they consider a foreign-imposed "puppet" regime, have been deeply concerned a deal will give too much and allow the Taliban back into power.

In recent days, large groups of insurgent fighters have attacked the northern cities of Kunduz and Pul e Khumri. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for a large tractor-bomb attack on a heavily protected compound used by foreign organisations in Kabul on Monday night.