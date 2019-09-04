Saudi Arabia appears to be accelerating its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for the Kingdom’s state-owned oil giant, Aramco. The appointment of Yasir al-Rumayyan to Aramco’s chairmanship underscored Aramco’s sense of urgency in terms of moving ahead with the world’s largest IPO.

The company is reportedly looking at the idea of splitting this IPO into two phases. Under this plan, there would first be an offering of a percentage of Aramco shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (or Tadawul), before 2019 ends, followed by an international offering before the end of 2021.

Interestingly, there has been some discussion from informed sources about Aramco considering the Tokyo Stock Exchange for this proposed plan’s second stage.

Undoubtedly, a Tokyo listing for Aramco would mark a major disappointment to the other venues—New York, London, and Hong Kong—that Aramco is considering. Yet deciding to go with the Tokyo Stock Exchange instead of these other options could make much sense for Aramco given several risks in play.

As an equity analyst at CLSA (a capital markets and investment group) explained: “Aramco is looking for long-term stable buyers—preferably of the quiet, less litigious kind. That describes Japanese investors very well.”

Turning to the New York Stock Exchange would come with certain litigation risks that the Saudis may want to avoid at this juncture. First, there is antitrust legislation in the United States that could be problematic, given that Saudi Arabia is a member of OPEC.

Second, although the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) issue has received significantly less attention in the media since President Donald Trump entered the Oval Office, the legislation remains a relevant factor. Notwithstanding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) push for New York as a means of further strengthening his relationship with the US administration, the board of Aramco opposes this option based on concerns that American citizens would sue the Saudi government for compensation for the September 11, 2001 attacks, resulting in the Kingdom’s assets being targeted in JASTA-related lawsuits.

Unclear is whether Aramco could ever be offered sovereign immunity in the US to protect the company from lawsuits.

Following MBS’ visit to the United Kingdom last year, there was much speculation that Aramco would decide on London, which did lobby Riyadh to host the IPO. Yet there’s a growing realisation that London would be risky as much uncertainty surrounds the UK’s regulatory environment in the post-Brexit period. If there is a no-deal Brexit, there is a growing possibility of the UK aligning its terrorism laws with the US, as one Aramco adviser warned.