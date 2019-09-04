BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
YouTube fined $170M for breaching kids' privacy
Search engine giant Google and its subsidiary YouTube to pay a record sum for sharing illegally collected personal information from children without their parents' consent.
YouTube fined $170M for breaching kids' privacy
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2013 a webcam is positioned in front of YouTube's logo in Paris. / AFP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 4, 2019

Google agreed to pay a $170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents, US officials announced on Wednesday.

The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York state Attorney General is the largest amount in a case involving the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a 1998 federal law.

"YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons. 

RECOMMENDED

"Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There's no excuse for YouTube's violations of the law," he said.

US President Donald Trump in early August said his administration is watching Google ''very closely,'' accusing the company of working against his election campaign in 2016 and reelection bid in 2020.  

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'