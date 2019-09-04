Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan caused an uproar with comments that were reported by Reuters India as a promise by Islamabad to not use nuclear weapons first in any conflict with India.

The headline read: “Pakistan would not use nuclear weapons first, amid tensions with India: PM Imran Khan.”

If true, it would represent a major shift away from a standing Pakistani nuclear weapons policy that has been around for more than two decades.

The strategic rationale behind Pakistan’s first-use policy is deterrence. Paradoxically, by not ruling out the use of disproportionate force, India would offer less provocation.

Nuclear strategy is often built around the core tenet of ‘Mutually Assured Destruction’ (MAD), which develops second-strike capacities. Even in the case that a country’s leadership is wiped out by a ‘first-strike’, missile silos would automatically fire on predetermined targets in retaliation, ensuring no clear victor.

Beyond this, the first-use policy is the keystone to Pakistan’s nuclear strategy.

Mark Jefferson, an analyst for Stratton Consulting Group, spoke to TRT World about why it makes all the difference.

“MAD is usually enough deterrence for nuclear opponents. More often than not, countries that want to make a further statement go about developing their warhead further to deliver more nuclear bombs to the same area, or by increasing missile range and so on. But the first-use policy essentially puts a hair-trigger on it all, and tells the other side: watch yourself. You can’t predict us, so err on the side of caution and don’t make any sudden moves,” he says.

“With a large nuclear stockpile, and particularly low-yield nuclear bombs, deterrence is that much more effective because a hostile neighbour realises the other government could detonate a smaller nuke on a battlefield without direct risk to its population, while stopping their invasion entirely,” he adds.

Chain Reactions

By keeping all cards on the table, Pakistan had a clear path to pushing for nuclear proliferation, and even lowering the nuclear-use threshold since the 2000s. But that’s not all that changed.

There was the policy, but deterrence needed delivery.

Pakistan has since developed a significant arsenal of low-yield tactical nuclear bombs, on top of an already considerable nuclear warhead stockpile which acts as a deterrent in and of itself.

Tactical nukes are portable, lightweight nuclear bombs that are small enough to be transported discreetly, and can be detonated against a numerically-advanced conventional enemy with devastating explosive and radiological effects. Their ready deployment ensures that Pakistan’s military is quickly able to negate overwhelming numerical disadvantages, or at least deny a conventional army access in the case of a full-scale invasion.

Perhaps most critically, Pakistan’s Air Force has tested and perhaps overturned the notion that India’s Air Force held technological superiority since the February 27 skirmish that saw an Indian fighter jet shot down.

A report by the Indian Air Force describes that Pakistan has been developing its beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles since the 1999 Kargil war, citing the technological edge as a potential threat.

BVR missiles don’t need a pilot to track and lock onto targets, giving the Pakistani Air Force a critical stand-off capacity that lets it pack more punch with less risk of loss. Taken together with sea-launched nuclear missiles, Pakistan’s offering represents a marked push for full-spectrum deterrence.