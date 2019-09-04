It is an old story, 19 years old in fact.

In 2000, on May 26, Sierra Leone's capital Freetown went wild with jubilation when 87 haggard-looking children arrived in the city.

Then, the country was embroiled in a civil war and the children who had just arrived were former sex slaves and child soldiers forced to fight for rebel forces. They escaped from Makeni, a city in the country's Northern Province that was controlled by the rebels who wanted to retain the children.

Edmund Kaszibuloh Koroma was the man behind the miraculous escape. He risked his life and those of his family, defying the rebels' threats and leading the children through bush paths on a journey of about 120 miles that lasted for five days.

What is new, however, is fresh details about Koroma’s motivation and his after-war humanitarian sacrifices for former child combatants and children from poor homes.

'Two in one'

As I journeyed from Nigeria to Sierra Leone to meet and interview Koroma in Makeni, I anticipated meeting a serious-looking man with a go-straight-to-the-point discipline.

I was wrong.

The calm, jovial man stood six feet tall at least with a marked friendliness and cheerfulness and a smile seem almost permanently plastered on his face.

Not long after we met, Koroma offered me a walk around. We talked and laughed as we sauntered for about 20 minutes from his office at Mess Road to Clock Tower - a public square built elliptically with two gigantic clocks placed sideways to mark the city's center.

Particularly, I noticed that almost every two to three minutes, shouts of either "Uncle", "Okame" (my own), or "Kaszibuloh" were directed towards us from youth and older adults.

Koroma stopped regularly, waved and returned greetings before turning his attention back to me.

"I cannot walk like this without them greeting me repeatedly," he said. "I cherish it and I must stop to pay them respect too." But referring to his close friends and associates, he said:

"They call me 'two in one.'"

It is a phrase used jokingly to imply that Koroma is part Muslim and part Christian.

Though a devout Catholic and Chairman of the Catholic community in Makeni whose initiative led to the creation of the Catholic Young Men Association years ago, Koroma sometimes attends prayers at mosques and other Islamic functions. He believes both religions are only divided in administration but are in worship of one undivided God. His demonstration of religious tolerance earned him membership of the Inter-religious Council in Makeni where he plays a unifying role among followers of the two major faiths.

Two journeys to nowhereKoroma's experience with Islam and Catholicism began very early.

Four years after he was born in 1954, his Muslim father, Alpha Koroma, took him 78 kilometres from home and left him at the Sierra Leone Muslim Brotherhood (SLMB) - a Qur'anic school in the Northern Province's Port Loko district.

The older Koroma wanted his young son to become an imam, the reason he left him at the SLMB to grow in Islamic knowledge and attain primary education simultaneously.

Koroma completed primary school at age 11 and returned home after spending seven years at the SLMB. During that period, he lost his father who was his major motivation. That turn of events gradually killed every interest Koroma had in fulfilling his father’s wish and becoming an imam.

It also marked the beginning of another religious exodus. When Koroma turned 12, he was one of several children picked by Roman Catholic missionaries to begin secondary education at St. Francis, a mission school in Makeni.

He soon converted to Christianity at the school and once he finished secondary education, he began pre-major and major seminary training that saw him traveling to Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia - a path to becoming a Catholic priest.

But again, just after completing his theology and philosophy studies, before he could be ordained a priest, a new incurable passion possessed Koroma and he decided to end his journey towards priesthood.

His new affection was to educate and counsel children as a teacher in a conventional academic setting.

Koroma acquired a bachelor's degree from Sierra Leone’s Northern Polytechnic, qualifying as a teacher and psychosocial counsellor. He went on to teach and head several schools in Makeni - including his alma mater, St. Francis.