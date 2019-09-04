TÜRKİYE
Turkey is ready for Syria safe zone – Kalin
Ankara has completed its preparations for Turkey-US joint operational plan in Syria, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin tells US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
In this file photo, US National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin meet at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 8, 2019. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 4, 2019

The Turkish side has completed its preparations for the Turkey-US joint operational plan in Syria, Turkish presidential spokesperson told the US national security advisor in a telephonic call on Wednesday.

"Turkish side completed its preparations as part of the implementation of Turkey-US joint operational plan without delay," the presidential office said in a statement quoting Ibrahim Kalin. 

Kalin and John Bolton also discussed the developments in Syria, fight against terrorism, bilateral trade relations, as well as the latest situation in Libya.

"Accelerating the steps for a safe zone in northern Syria, maintaining the Idlib Memorandum, rapidly completing the Constitutional Committee were talked through and the determination to implement measures which would prevent possible humanitarian tragedies and new refugee influxes was voiced," the statement read.

Erdogan-Trump meeting?

Kalin and Bolton also discussed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UN General Assembly which is scheduled to be in New York on September 22-25. 

President Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump could be meeting to discuss bilateral ties.

Turkish and US military officials reached an agreement on August 7 that the safe zone in northern Syria will serve as a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians, longing to return home and a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be set up to coordinate its establishment.

SOURCE:AA
