The Turkish side has completed its preparations for the Turkey-US joint operational plan in Syria, Turkish presidential spokesperson told the US national security advisor in a telephonic call on Wednesday.

"Turkish side completed its preparations as part of the implementation of Turkey-US joint operational plan without delay," the presidential office said in a statement quoting Ibrahim Kalin.

Kalin and John Bolton also discussed the developments in Syria, fight against terrorism, bilateral trade relations, as well as the latest situation in Libya.

"Accelerating the steps for a safe zone in northern Syria, maintaining the Idlib Memorandum, rapidly completing the Constitutional Committee were talked through and the determination to implement measures which would prevent possible humanitarian tragedies and new refugee influxes was voiced," the statement read.