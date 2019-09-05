A Taliban suicide car bombing in Kabul on Thursday killed at least 10 Afghan civilians, a US service member and a Romanian soldier in a busy diplomatic area that includes the US Embassy.

It is the second such attack this week underscoring Afghan government warnings that a preliminary US-Taliban deal on ending America's longest war was moving dangerously quickly.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said another 42 people were wounded and 12 vehicles destroyed in the explosion.

"Peace with a group that is still killing innocent people is meaningless," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement.

A NATO Resolute Support mission statement said the two service members were "killed in action" without providing details or releasing their names pending notification of their families.

The American soldier was the fourth US service member killed in the past two weeks in Afghanistan.

Footage widely shared on social media showed the suicide bomber's vehicle turning into the checkpoint and exploding – and a passer-by trying to sprint away just seconds before.

"We all saw on security camera who were targeted," presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi tweeted.

Stunned civilians

Once again, stunned civilians were the victims, though US Ambassador John Bass in his condemnation of the attack said "members of security forces" were among the dead.

"I don't know who brought us to the hospital and how," said one of the wounded, Nezamuddin Khan, who was knocked unconscious and woke up in a local hospital.