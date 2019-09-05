The head of crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan admitted on Thursday he received more pay than he was entitled to but denied wrongdoing, as the firm's former chief faces financial misconduct charges.

Nissan is already mired in scandal over the arrest and ouster of ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, who is accused of wrongdoing, including misrepresenting his compensation.

And on Thursday, current CEO Hiroto Saikawa acknowledged he had received pay to which he was not entitled.

"I left the issue to someone else so I had thought it was dealt with in an appropriate manner," he told reporters in Tokyo.

But he denied any wrongdoing and said he would return the excess payments.

The admission came after local media reported an internal Nissan probe found that Saikawa and other executives received more equity-linked remuneration than they were entitled to.

The automaker said "findings from Nissan's internal investigation are scheduled to be reported to the board of directors on September 9".

"We have heard that share appreciation rights will also be part of this report," it added, declining to comment further.

The Nikkei business daily said Saikawa was suspected of improperly adding $443,000 to his compensation by altering the terms of a bonus.

'No illegal payment'

However, Nissan does not believe the overpayment was illegal, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed sources.