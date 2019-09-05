A recent statement from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has reminded Colombians that the country’s crucial peace process could be in grave danger as guerilla leaders showed up in uniform last week to announce the renewal of their armed struggle against Bogata.

The announcement was made by Ivan Marquez, a FARC leader who was party to the peace deal signed in 2016 between Bogata and the group.

“This is the continuation of the rebel fight in answer to the betrayal of the state of the Havana peace accords,” Marquez said in a video released by the group.

While prominent media outlets portrayed Marquez as the architect of the agreement, who might determine the future of the peace process, some experts think otherwise.

Luz Piedad Caicedo, Deputy Director of Corporacion Humanas, a Colombian NGO monitoring Bogota's compliance of its obligations regarding women's rights, is one of them.

“Ivan Marquez, I think, has never been involved in the peace process. Among the delegates of the FARC, he [stayed one of the leaders who] is not very convinced about the peace process,” Caicedo told TRT World.

According to Caicedo, it is not Marquez and other top FARC leaders, but rather mid-level commanders that currently wield more power in Colombia and could determine the fate of the country’s peace process.

The war between the FARC and the Colombian state lasted more than five decades, killing 260,000 people and leaving millions of civilians displaced.

Will FARC pick up arms again?

“High-level leaders have been in Havana for two years, conducting the peace process by doing negotiations [with the government]. But mid-level commanders are still in Colombia and continue to have power,” Caicedo said.

“They are not clear that the peace process is going to benefit them,” she said. As a result, if Marquez is serious to return armed struggle, then mid-level commanders could go with him.

“This is a possibility. But it is too early to know exactly what they would do. They [the mid-level commanders] might also go alone.”

Powerful Colombian public figures also immediately reacted to Marquez’s announcement, mostly with condemnation. Rodrigo Londono, nicknamed Timochenko, one of the most powerful leaders of the FARC, is among them.

“It’s an unfortunate development, but at the same time it leaves things clearer and ends the ambiguity because we had been facing a complex situation for some time,” Londono said, referring to Marquez and his comrades as people who choose illegality over legality.

He believes 90 percent of FARC members are still loyal to the peace process.

“[Thanks to] the amount of people supporting the government and keeping its commitment to the agreement and demobilised individuals, including Timochenko, peace is stronger as a result of what happened today,” said Sergio Guzman, Director of Colombia Risk Analysis group.