One person died and at least 34 were injured on Thursday when a truck and an express train with 500 people aboard collided in Japan's second-largest city of Yokohama, setting the truck on fire and derailing half the train.

The accident, which halted services on a busy rail link to the capital, Tokyo, smashed the glass in the driver's compartment and derailed three of the train's eight carriages, video images showed, leaving the lead carriage badly twisted.

"The sound of glass breaking was incredible," one passenger told national broadcaster NHK. "By the time I knew what had happened, the carriage was all smashed up."

The driver, a man in his 60s, died, fire officials said, while a woman was seriously hurt and three had less grievous injuries, with others suffering superficial wounds.

The train driver slammed on the brakes when he saw the truck in the crossing but was unable to stop in time, NHK quoted train company Keikyu Corp as saying.

One passenger said she heard the train's whistle blow for a long time before she felt the crash.