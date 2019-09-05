WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egyptian tycoon faces treason charges after accusing Sisi of corruption
Mohammed Ali, who has fled to Spain, says Egypt’s military owed him more than $13m for building projects and says billions of dollars have been wasted due to corruption by Sisi and top army officials.
Egyptian tycoon faces treason charges after accusing Sisi of corruption
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, walks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis before press statements in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is on a one day official visit to Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
September 5, 2019

An Egyptian film producer and businessman is facing accusations of treason after blowing the lid over- what he alleges- is corruption at the very highest levels of the Egyptian army.

Mohammed Ali, who has fled to Spain fearing repercussion, says the Egyptian military embezzled millions of dollars from projects, which they did not pay him for. He says he is still owed $13.3m by the Egyptian military for work he carried out.

He added that Egypt’s military rulers had wasted billions on projects that served no economic purpose but helped line the pockets of those in charge.

They include a five-star hotel in a sparsely populated of Cairo with no immediate tourist attractions in its vicinity, as well as a palace built for a visit by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el Sisi to the coastal city Alexandria with his wife, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Ali, who says he spent 15 years working with the military, made the accusations in a video posted on social media that has since gone viral.

Since fleeing, the Egyptian media has targeted Ali as a charlatan and sympathiser of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

RECOMMENDED

According to the London-based New Arab, an Egyptian lawyer has filed a case accusing Ali of high treason, as well as “spreading false news to mislead public opinion.”

The businessman has dismissed the idea that he was ever a sympathiser of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was banned by the Egyptian regime after a bloody coup orchestrated by Sisi.

Around a third of Egyptians live below the poverty line and corruption is believed to be one of the biggest drivers of January 2011 uprising, which brought down former President Hosni Mubarak.

The main beneficiaries of such corruption are mostly individuals linked to the military.

Egypt’s armed forces are estimated to control around 3 percent of the country’s GDP and have stakes in businesses as varied as waste management, grocery stores, cement production and construction.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'