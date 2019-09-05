Students in many public colleges and universities across Pakistan attend class after walking over an Israeli flag painted on the floor in the lobby or near the gate by hardline activists.

In many instances when religion has been a source of street demonstrations, the boogeyman of Israel crawls out in the shape of offensive posters and effigies to be punched, lynched and torched by angry people.

At the Friday sermons in mosques, when the attendance of the faithful is at its highest, clerics call for the destruction of the Jewish state. Generations of Pakistanis have come of age hearing stories of how Israel tries to undermine their country.

Against this backdrop of historical animosity, it sounds strange that Islamabad might even consider recognising Israel - something that it has refused to do for over 70 years.

But the two countries have reached out to each other diplomatically over the years - and social media was rife with rumours recently that they might be on it again.

“I think it’s just pragmatic for us to be thinking about it now,” says Salman Bashir, Pakistan's former foreign secretary.

“It’s a new era of politics in the Middle East - Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman have now made it obvious that they are moving closer to Israel. Why can’t we?”

On September 2, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper published an opinion by a Pakistani journalist that said the country’s powerful military is allowing journalists to openly explore the possibility of recognising the Jewish state.

The paper cited influential journalist Kamran Khan’s tweet as an indication of what might be happening. Khan had asked why the topic of relations with Israel shouldn’t be open to debate.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry hasn’t denied or contradicted the report. Mohammad Faisal, the foreign office’s spokesman, didn’t respond to TRT World’s repeated requests for comment.

However, the spokesman of the country’s powerful military said he had no knowledge of a change in Islamabad’s stance on Israel.

“As far as my visibility goes, nothing of the sort is happening. But this is a question related to the foreign office,” he told a press conference on Wednesday.

A veiled history

This is not the first time a link between the two countries has come under the spotlight. Over the years Pakistani and Israeli officials have exchanged greetings on the sidelines of international conferences and met clandestinely to discuss prospects of diplomatic ties.