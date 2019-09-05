South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at least 10 people have been killed, two of them foreigners, in a wave of riots and attacks.

"Over the past few days our country has been deeply traumatised and troubled by acts of violence and criminality directed against foreign nationals and our own citizens," Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

"People have lost their lives, families have been traumatised ... We know that at least 10 people have been killed in the violence. Two of whom were foreign nationals."

Also on Thursday, South Africa said it temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria as the country came under fire for a wave of attacks on foreign-owned stores.

Dozens of shops were destroyed or looted in xenophobic violence in and around Johannesburg this week, triggering angry demonstrations in several African countries.

Foreign workers are often victims of anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa ⁠— the continent's second-biggest economy ⁠— where they compete against locals for jobs, particularly in low-skilled industries.

Appeals for calm

African nations have appealed for calm while urging their nationals in South Africa to exercise caution.

Nigeria, the source of many of the workers in South Africa, has stepped up security after apparent reprisal attacks, while violence also flared in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.

In Nigeria, South Africa's embassy in the capital Abuja and consulate in the economic hub of Lagos were shut on Wednesday.

"After receiving reports and threats from some of the Nigerians we decided to temporarily close while we are assessing the situation," South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele said.

Ngqengelelee told AFP the decision was made to protect employees after groups of people tried to force their way into the Lagos mission.

"We will be monitoring the situation," he said. "When we see it necessary to open, we will reopen."

South African telecoms giant MTN temporarily closed its Nigeria outlets on Wednesday after protesters attacked South African-owned firms in a number of cities.

And in another outbreak on Thursday, angry crowds in DR Congo's second largest city Lubumbashi smashed the windows of the South African consulate and looted South African-owned stores.

Also on Thursday, Nigeria pledged to "work as brothers" with Pretoria.

"Nigeria does not seek an escalation of the ongoing situation," a senior aide to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We will work with South Africa to find solutions to their problems which have become our own problem. We will work as brothers," the aide said.

'Home for all'

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence, but acknowledged, "We face a huge challenge."

"Taking action against people of other countries is not right," he said. "South Africa is home for all. We are not the only country that has become home for people fleeing."

The nationality of the victims has not yet been determined.