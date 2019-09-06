Officials in the Bahamas say the country's death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 30.

Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press in a phone interview late on Thursday that he expects that number to be "significantly higher" in upcoming days as crews continue search and rescue missions.

Sands said the victims are from Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands and includes those who were injured and airlifted to New Providence island.

Dorian has weakened somewhat to a Category 1 storm, but forecasters say the threat posed to the southeastern US coast hasn't abated.

The hurricane hit the Abaco islands on Sunday as a Category 5 storm and then hovered over Grand Bahama for a day and a half as a Category 4 storm.

Dorian is currently 55 miles (89 kilometres) east of Wilmington, North Carolina, and 30 miles (48 kilometres) south-southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, and moving northeast at 15 mph (24 kph). The US National Hurricane Center in Miami says that general motion is expected to continue, with an increase in speed through Saturday.

A storm surge warning has been discontinued south of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, but flooding remains possible in parts of North Carolina depending on the tide and the storm's distance from the coast.

Floodwaters rise on Carolina's streets

Deserted, rain-lashed streets in Charleston, South Carolina, vanished beneath water on Friday as Hurricane Dorian churned a few dozen miles offshore after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble.

Water pooled a few inches deep near the centuries-old waterfront.

In certain low-lying blocks, it rose to a foot or more, as high tide approached and forecasters warned of storm surges of up to 2 metres.

Officials said Thursday afternoon that more than 18 cm of rain had fallen in parts of Charleston.

Dorian was about 80 kilometres off Charleston on Thursday, wavering in strength between a Category 2 and 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale. It was forecast to possibly make landfall in North Carolina late Thursday or early Friday.

Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds were possible in much of the coast of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, the National Weather Service said.