A mother on Tuesday launched a sit-in protest in front of the provincial office of HDP in Diyarbakir, accusing it of kidnapping her underage son into the PKK terror group.

Fevziye Cetinkaya said her 17-year-old son frequently went to the local HDP office, and vowed never to stop her protest until he was returned.

Cetinkaya’s protest follows closely on the heels of a protest by Hacire Akar, who launched a similar sit-in on August 22 in HDP’s office in Diyarbakir.

Akar's protest ended up in success as her son, Mehmet, was brought just two days later. Her determination has become a source of inspiration for others.

'Shedding blood of your kin is sin'

In June 2018, a mother of a 17-year-old boy who left Turkey in 2018 to join the ranks of YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria called on her son to surrender to security forces.

"Take shelter in the state, it doesn’t harm anyone," said the mother, identified as Aysegul B.

"Shedding the blood of your kin is sin, don't you know? [Turkish] soldiers are our own," she said and later joined Cetinkaya's protest for help.

Mufide Ergormus, a mother of six, is among those threatened by the PKK as she took a stand against the terrorist group’s forced recruitment.

When she asked her son why he skipped school, he said the PKK forced him to take part in riots.

The mother, confronting the terror group to take back her son, was threatened.

"I just want to save my children, I can't go anywhere without the fear of losing my children. Everyone should hear my voice," she told reporters.

Anti-PKK demonstrations

Back in September 2015, the citizens of Diyarbakir got fed up with the terror group's indiscriminate attacks on civilians and child recruitment.

Beginning with a group of nine mothers, more people joined the demonstration against the terror group. Meanwhile, people in Mardin hoisted their Turkish flags and started to chant "enough" in anti-PKK demonstrations.

This February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the HDP administration’s substantial ties with the PKK terror group.

"The HDP is equal to the PKK," he said during a televised interview on February 3, adding that even the party administration has not denied this claim.