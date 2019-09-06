In May, the coalition between the right-wing Austria People’s Party (OVP) and the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) collapsed after the latter found itself entangled in a scandal.

Known as ‘Ibiza-gate’, the scandal stemmed from former FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache being caught on video offering public contracts to an individual posing as a Russian backer in exchange for assistance in electoral campaigns.

Strache also suggested he would seek to crack down on press freedoms in a manner reminiscent of far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In the week of the footage’s release, the OVP-FPO coalition crumbled, and Chancellor Sebastien Kurz and his governing coalition were out following a vote of no confidence.

The FPO, which had been a junior coalition partner until the May collapse, is still hoping for a comeback in the upcoming legislative elections, slated to take place on September 29.

The far-right party has again offered to band together with the right-wing OVP.

“We extend a sincere hand to the conservatives to continue the work begun together to reform Austria,” Norbert Hofer, former presidential candidate for the FPO, recently told reporters.

Former chancellor Kurz, though, has stipulated that in order for the OVP to again partner with FPO, former interior minister Herbert Kickl could not return to government.

Kickl is a controversial figure who has called for refugees and migrants to be “concentrated” in a single place, a proposal many critics said alluded to Nazi concentration camps.

He subsequently insisted he did not intend to “provoke” anyone, but the FPO remains a hardline party strongly opposed to migration.

Some experts have cast doubt on whether the FPO could successfully recover in the wake of the Ibiza scandal.

Citing “several challenges”, Austrian expert Patrick Moreau of the French National Centre for Scientific Research told the AFP news agency: “A comeback will be difficult.”

But Farid Hafez, a political scientist and senior research fellow at Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative, sees the coalition as more or less inevitable.

“In electoral terms, the most probable coalition will be OVP-FPO, because only in this case there is a majority for a right-wing coalition,” he told TRT World, explaining that a partnership between the OVP and the Social Democrats would be difficult due to “fundamental differences”.

“Both parties [OVP and FPO] still declare their commonalities and argue that the last coalition was a good one going in the right direction,” he said.

“According to their narrative, only the Ibiza gate stopped their road of reforms for Austria. Hence, all the scandals are no hindrance for them.”

Scandals

The Ibiza affair was only one of several scandals the FPO weathered during its time in the government.

Founded by former Nazi officers in 1956, the FPO claims to have shed its ideological roots. But the party has continued to push anti-refugee and anti-migrant policies, Eurosceptic positions and has often resorted to anti-Muslim bigotry.

The FPO first joined a governing coalition in 2000, after winning around 27 percent of the vote during elections the previous year.