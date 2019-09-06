The British Parliament's upper chamber on Friday approved a bill that aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October by forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's European Union departure.

The legislation, which requires Johnson to ask for a three-month extension to Britain's EU membership if parliament has not approved either a deal or consented to leaving without agreement by October 19, is expected to be signed into law by Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

The House of Lords approved the bill without a formal vote at its final stage.

Johnson has dubbed it the "surrender bill" and said it has scuppered his Brexit negotiations with the EU by removing the threat of leaving without a deal. On Thursday he said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay Britain's EU exit.

Opposition rejects call for an election

Earlier on Friday, Britain's opposition parties said that they won't support Johnson's call for an election when the issue gets voted on next week, piling more pressure on Britain's embattled leader.

The parties have been mulling whether to agree to Johnson's plan for a mid-October election, which can only be triggered if two-thirds of lawmakers agree.

Johnson already lost a vote on the same question this week but plans to try again on Monday, saying an election is the only way to break the country's deadlock over Brexit.

After discussions on Friday, opposition lawmakers said they would not back an election until the government asked the EU to delay Brexit.

The parties said they would either vote against Johnson's motion or abstain on Monday.

PM's plans in crisis