TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Archaeologists unearth ancient findings in eastern Turkey
Team of 50 archaeologists and scientists unearth 5,000-year-old rooms and terracotta pots in eastern Van province.
Archaeologists unearth ancient findings in eastern Turkey
Archaeological works continue in Ayanis in the eastern province of Van, Turkey. August 22, 2019. / AA
By Azaera Amza
September 6, 2019

Archaeologists on Friday unearthed 5,000-year-old rooms and terracotta pots in Turkey's eastern Van province.

A team of 50 archaeologists and scientists from 10 different universities are currently studying the historical background of the province and working on a tumulus where they had previously found artefacts dating to the Urartian civilisation.

Erkan Konyar, an academic leading the research team, said the archaeological excavation site is of huge importance for the history of Turkey and the civilisation of humankind.

"We have found terracotta pots, houses and building remains of the era," he said, adding, "That was quite a surprise for us because nobody has reached such data in the past 60 years."

RECOMMENDED

Van's history

The findings indicated that Van province had an ancient history dating to 3,500 BC, known as the early Bronze Age, Konyar said.

"The people of the early Bronze Age lived in adobe houses with a size of three square meters," he said, adding that they had livestock and primitive agriculture to survive.

The remains found during the excavations will shed light on the province's history with their hard work, Konyar said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'