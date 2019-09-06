Archaeologists on Friday unearthed 5,000-year-old rooms and terracotta pots in Turkey's eastern Van province.

A team of 50 archaeologists and scientists from 10 different universities are currently studying the historical background of the province and working on a tumulus where they had previously found artefacts dating to the Urartian civilisation.

Erkan Konyar, an academic leading the research team, said the archaeological excavation site is of huge importance for the history of Turkey and the civilisation of humankind.

"We have found terracotta pots, houses and building remains of the era," he said, adding, "That was quite a surprise for us because nobody has reached such data in the past 60 years."