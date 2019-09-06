Mexico does not expect the United States to threaten to put tariffs on its goods when it holds talks next week with US officials about its efforts to curb migration from Central America, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Ebrard said Mexico had reduced the flow of undocumented migrants crossing the country toward the US border by 56 percent between May and August.

At the end of May, US President Donald Trump threatened to put tariffs on all Mexican exports to the United States if Mexico did not significantly curb a recent surge in illegal immigration from Central America into the United States.

In June, the two sides agreed to a 90-day window for Mexico to reduce the migrant flows after it agreed to deploy thousands of security forces to its borders and began taking more asylum-seekers from the United States while their cases were being processed.

That period ended this week, and Ebrard is due to hold talks with US officials on Tuesday to discuss Mexico's efforts.

US-Mexico talks

Mexico's position would be that the strategy has been a success, Ebrard told the news conference.

"I don't expect there to be a tariff threat on Tuesday," Ebrard said, pointing to the reduction in migrant flows.