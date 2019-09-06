TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
CHP's Istanbul head sentenced to nearly 10 years
Canan Kaftancioglu of main opposition Republican People's Party or CHP sentenced for several offences, including terror propaganda, judicial sources say.
Canan Kaftancioglu speaks after the court verdict in Istanbul's Caglayan Court on September 6, 2019. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 6, 2019

The Istanbul head of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (or CHP) was sentenced on Friday to more than nine years for several offences, including spreading terror propaganda, according to judicial sources.

The 37th High Criminal Court in Istanbul sentenced Canan Kaftancioglu to two years and eight months for inciting public enmity, two years and four months for insulting the president, and one year and six months for spreading terror propaganda.

Kaftancioglu also got additional prison time for publicly insulting the Turkish Republic and insulting a public servant during the execution of their duty.

SOURCE:AA
