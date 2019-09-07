Russia and Ukraine carried out a long-awaited swap of 70 prisoners on Saturday, in a deal hailed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a "first step" towards ending their conflict.

Planes carrying 35 prisoners from each side landed simultaneously in Moscow and Kiev, where relatives waiting at the airport broke into applause.

"We have taken the first step," Zelenskiy said on the tarmac after greeting and hugging former prisoners at the airport. "We have to take all the steps to finish this horrible war."

Zelenskiy greeted the freed prisoners as they stepped down from the airplane that had brought them from Moscow to Kyiv's Boryspil airport. Relatives waiting on the tarmac surged forward to hug their loved ones.

Most of the ex-detainees appeared to be in good physical condition, although one struggled down the steps on crutches and another was held by the arms as he slowly navigated the steps.

Among those swapped were 24 Ukrainian sailors, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and Russian journalist Kyrylo Vyshynsky.

Ukraine's SBU security service confirmed that Vladimir Tsemakh, a fighter with Russian-backed separatists considered a key witness in the downing of flight MH17, was also released as part of the swap.

Dozens of lawmakers urged Ukraine's president not to make Tsemakh one of their country's 35 traded prisoners.

Critics saw freeing Tsemakh as an act of submissiveness to Russia, but the exchange "allows Zelenskiy to fulfil one of his main pre-election promises," Ukrainian analyst Vadim Karasev told The Associated Press.

Deep regret

The Netherlands said Saturday it had pressed Kiev in vain to drop the handover to Russia of Tsemakh.

The Dutch government contacted Ukraine "several times and at the very highest level" to prevent the handover of the suspected air defence specialist for pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to parliament.

Blok added that he "regretted" Kiev's decision.

Blok said authorities had had the opportunity to question Tsemakh, 58, before he left for Russia but the Netherlands still "deeply regretted" his handover.

Piet Ploeg, chairman of the Dutch MH17 victim's foundation told AFP: "Of course we're not happy with the transfer of Mr Tsemakh to Russia but we understand it's a very difficult dilemma for Ukraine."

It looks "very suspicious," Ploeg said, adding that "from our point of view, it's kind of obstruction from Russia."

The Malaysia Airlines passenger plane travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a Russian-made BUK missile in 2014 over eastern Ukraine, with the loss of all 298 people on board.

