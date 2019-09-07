Yemeni medics said Saturday they have pulled at least 130 bodies from the rubble of a rebel-run detention centre that was hit earlier this month by Saudi-led coalition air strikes in the country's southwest.

The attack was one of the deadliest in more than four years of war in Yemen that have claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has fought the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, has faced international criticism for air strikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.

Bashir al Dawrani, a spokesman for the Yemeni Red Crescent, told The Associated Press that the death toll has yet to be confirmed as search efforts are ongoing for more bodies at the site in the Dhamar province.

The complex of buildings was part of the local community college before Iran-backed Houthi rebels turned it into a detention centre, one of dozens in areas under their control.

Families have begun to take the bodies from a hospital in Dhamar, al Dawrani said.